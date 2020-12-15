Real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, has hailed the Chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Gloria Uche Mbadiwe, over her recent Bsc certification and sterling performances in office.

At the recent graduation ceremony of the institution, the Chancellor of Gregory University, Professor Gregory Ibe, was pictured handing over a Bsc Degree certificate in Political Science to Mbadiwe, who was adorned in her academic regalia.

Extolling the virtues of Mbadiwe, ace real estate guru, Meckson Okoro, said: “Hon. Uche Gloria Mbadiwe is a well focused lady who knows what she wants and how to get what she wants. She is very resilient, courageous and extremely bold in the pursuit of her life ambition.

“Despite her age, she has spent minimum of five years of hard labour to obtain Bsc. Hons Degree in Political Science; a widow of five children who is busy training three of them in various Nigerian universities, with the remaining two warming up for their tertiary education.

“This dogged grassroot politician of Arondizuogu origin and presently the IMC Chairman of Ideato North LGA, is a committed apostle and and an ardent follower of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

“Little wonder why she is popularly known as Police Onwa Oyoko, meaning a very devoted staff of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, alias Onwa Oyoko.

“She was not deterred or overwhelmed by her status of widowhood of over 15 years of the demise of her husband who was also an astute politician. Instead, this amazon of our time in the person of Hon Mbadiwe, who is a devoted practising Christian, weathered the storm of raising her five children singlehandedly up to the university level and as if the load is not too much on her head, she decided to brush up her education by enrolling herself in the university to study Political Science from the famous Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State.

“That is in order for her to prepare herself better in her chosen career as a politician.

“Today, we are celebrating this quintessential lady and an extremely humble politician, Hon. Chief (Mrs) Gloria Uche Mbadiwe.

“I make bold to say that Imo State and the entire nation Nation can now adopt her as a model and case study, using her examplary lifestyle, determination, resilience and doggedness without compromising her family virtue and trandition to educate and empower other women, particularly widows.

“We should all emulate this lady of our time in learning the art of survival in the mist of life’s challenges. We congratulate our lady of excellence, Hon Chief (Mrs) Gloria Uche Mbadiwe, the IMC Chairman, Ideato North LGA, for making women all over the world proud with her success in the university and in administration too. To God be the glory.”