By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called for a speedy passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

The Forum also warned that the surging youth population combined with high rate of unemployment and urbanisation if unchecked can lead to violence in the country.

A communique issued at the end of a webinar titled, “Human Rights Violations and Armed Conflicts in Nigeria: The Perspective of Young People” moderated by IDFP co-publicity secretary, Dr Uzoaku Williams and project officer, Hajiya Lantana Abdullahi, said that youths in the nation should be enlightened on electoral processes, adding that they should be galvanised to register as political party members, to vote and defend their votes.

IDFP also urged the federal and state governments to provide job opportunities as well as skills acquisition for the youths.

The communique reads in part: “The government should establish leadership training centers as this will form foundations to train the youths to become responsible future leaders.

“The government, religious and traditional leaders should organize events where the youths are given re-orientation. Their perspective about life and the country should change.

“Politicians also need re-orientation as most of them during elections form youth groups, give them bad orientation and also give them arms. It becomes difficult to get back these arms from them after the electioneering period.”

It added that social contract authorities should be constituted to bring the needed peace in the country.

The communique further said that, this will help to keep youths in check as humans are susceptible to violence.

“The government should formulate laws where religious inclinations and beliefs should be separated from human rights

“The National Orientation Agency should also come up with programs to change the mindset of the youths towards peaceful engagement,” the communique added.