ADVERTISEMENT

The Idoma International Carnival 2020 tagged: ‘Ohigbu Acholalo’ ( For the Sake of Our People) has kept to its promise to share palliatives to the most vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in Idoma Land.

The president of the carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, speaking during the distribution of the palliatives to the beneficiaries at St Mary’s Primary School Otukpo, noted that the decision to tone down this year’s carnival was a painful one which was done after due consultation with various stakeholders of the annual event.

Prince Ochai said, “It will be insensitive to go ahead with the usual fanfare, the glitz and glamour to mark the Idoma International Carnival.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected every sector of the economy including the entertainment industry he explained.”

The beneficiaries of the philanthropic gesture of Idoma International Carnival were selected from the Christian community, the Muslim community in Otukpo, different dancing/ entertainment groups, and other stakeholders of the carnival.

The items distributed included rice, groundnut oil, yam, noodles, hand sanitizers, face masks and cash. All these is to cushion the effect of the lockdown and to identify with the people.

The carnival also held street party, road shows to sensitise and create awareness on the reality of COVID-19 pandemic and safety measures to observe as the pandemic continues to escalate world over.

The event was on a low key in solidarity with the people especially those who have lost their loved ones during the period and due to the government and health experts directives on coronavirus safety protocols on social distancing, ban on large gatherings.

Idoma International Carnival which is an annual event held in Otukpo in Benue State, with the aim of showcasing to the world the rich social, cultural and economic endowment of the Idoma nation through art, craft and social exhibitions.

One of the core objectives of the carnival is to give back to society. The carnival, which started in 2013, has been consistent in its mandate and aims of promoting, empowering and uniting the Idoma Nation across religious and political affiliations.