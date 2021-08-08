The Idoma International Carnival is set to return with a bang following its break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the show adjudged to be one of the biggest carnivals in Nigeria had suspended the fiesta in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Consequently, the organisers pended the show and decided to give back to the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

To fill the void, the founder, Prince Edwin Ochai, hosted a special charity edition tagged ‘Ohigbu K’ Achoalo’ (For the sake of our people).

The charity brought relief to the underprivileged across the land as they went home with foodstuffs including rice, yam, groundnut oil, palm oil and noodles.

In a statement over the weekend, Ochai said Idoma International Carnival would hold from December 23 to 26, 2021 in Otukpo, Benue State amid bigger and better funfair.

According to him, the event will feature amazing activities such as Idoma Got Talent, Ogbureke traditional wrestling contest, “to our popular bonfire night, comedy, music concert and let’s not forget our prestigious pageantry, the much-anticipated Face of Idoma beauty pageant, among other exciting activities.”

“It is a known fact that the yearly fiesta, which we started eight years ago has been adjudged as one of the most sought after events for lovers of culture, tradition, fun, ideas, travels, trends and fashion.

“The carnival was inspired by a common desire amongst to showcase the rich Idoma cultural heritage and her tourism potentials globally, while attracting investment opportunities to the area.

“It has doubt attracted notable Nigerian industries, organisations, corporate entities, grounded arts and social personalities. It is a money-generating product, a youth empowerment platform and an innovative entrepreneurship project.

“This year, there would be many exciting activities which we will announce in due course,” Ochai said.

Established in 2013, the Idoma International Carnival is a four-day annal unity and tourism driven carnival which features contemporary and traditional entertainment events.