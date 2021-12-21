Residents displaced through bandits and kidnappers’ attacks in Chukun, Kajuru and Birnin Gwari local governments areas of Kaduna State have taken refuge at various Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) camps.

They also have cried out to governments at all levels to help them with relief materials and secure their communities so that they can return to their villages.

The residents from Malmo, Garu, Gbagyi Rumana and Badna in Birnin Gwari local government area, and Ungwan Boka, Araha 1 and 2 in Kajuru local government area, have been displaced from their communities for about two years.

While those from Birnin Gwari and parts of Chikun council are still at the Ungwan Zwahu IDPs camp in Gonongora, those from Kajuru LGA have started going back to their destroyed villages.

Speaking on Sunday when officials of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Resilient Aid and Dialogue Initiative (RADI) took relief items to them, the IDPs said though they ran away from their communities when attacks started in 2019, they would readily go back if their areas are secured.

“We want to go back to our farms, instead of waiting like beggars for people to come and bring food to us,” a father of five from Malmo village said.

At both IDP camps, co-founders of RADI, former Spokesperson to the late Governor Ibrahim Yakowa, Mr Reuben Buhari and Alheri Magaji, who led other volunteers to share out relief materials to 100 IDPs at the Goningora camp and 110 at the Rimau centre, said the plight of the IDPs requires urgent help from the government and other well-meaning individuals.

“This is the harmattan season with all its attendant discomfort and these people you see are in dire need. Thought they would go back to their destroyed villages if they can be secured, but their urgent need now is food, clothing and proper shelter from the elements.

“What we in RADI have been doing for two years with these vulnerable people, is trying to meet their urgent needs,” Buhari said.