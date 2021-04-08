BY FRANCIS OKOYE |

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Bama local government area on Tuesday evening to assess needs and monitor developmental efforts.

Zulum, during the visit, ordered the immediate construction of 500 houses in Nguro Soye, a community in Bama.

The governor also announced the rehabilitation of additional 1,000 private homes in the town, which were destroyed by insurgents in order to facilitate resettlement of displaced residents.

Zulum was at the palace of the Shehu of Bama, Shehu Umar Ibn Kyari Ibrahim El-kenemi, during which he told the monarch that he was in the town for on the spot assessment of schools, promising to work towards educational access for all school aged children in Borno State.

The governor also granted the Shehu of Bama’s request for increased agricultural support to farmers ahead of rainy season.

Zulum directed the strengthening of agricultural supplies and activities in Bama to meet increasing number of returnees that might engage in farming.