Kaduna State police command has confirmed that on Saturday there was an explosion at Shagari Close in Badarawa Kaduna as result of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) concealed in three bottles of popular children’s iuice (Viju Milk) which exploded and killed one of the children and injured two others.

A statement issued by the police public Relations officer ASP Mohammed Jalige said, three children picked up the bottles on ground unknown to them that they contained explosive substance, used them as football and as a result the two bottles exploded injuring three children namely; Abubakar Aminu, Abubakar Abdullahi and Abdullahi Abubakar.

According to the statement, the victims were rushed to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment where unfortunately Abubakar Aminu died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion while Abubakar Abdullahi was treated and discharged and Abdullahi Abubakar still receiving treatment.

In the meantime, he said normalcy has been restored and the scene of the incident under investigation while the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device as effort is on to unveil and possibly apprehend the perpetrators of the act.

“The command is hereby assuring the people of Kaduna metropolis and its environs that there is no course for alarm as the situation is under the firm grip of security agencies while the public are advised to go about their normal business and to report any suspicious object or persons to the nearest police formation for prompt action.