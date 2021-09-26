Scores of soldiers and some members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce ( CJTF) have been reportedly killed in Boko Haram/ ISWAP ambush along Marte- Dikwa road.

Our Correspondent gathered that the terrorists planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the road that a military convoy was traveling from Marte, a local government in Northern part of Borno State to Maiduguri.

Further findings revealed that the affected soldiers had been granted pass and were travelling out before the ambush.

The troops were reportedly ambushed at Ala village, which is located between Marte and Dikwa town.

Marte which is about 180kms north from Maiduguri had been one of the local government areas of Borno State that the Nigerian military has been battling the terrorists who vehemently intend to remain in control of the area without civilian occupation.

While some sources said that over 12 soldiers were involved in the tragedy, others said that about 30 of them, including members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce ( CJTF) were affected in the deadly attack.

A senior member of the CJTF who was sighted with stitches all over his face on Saturday in Maiduguri confirmed the attack and said that their members involved in the incident have been evacuated to Maiduguri and deposited at the mortuary .

Another source who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said the attack is an indication that the war on the terrorists is not yet over despite the surrendering of some of them .

As at the time of filing this report, no statement has been issued by the military over the unfortunate incident.