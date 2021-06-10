Wife of Kaduna State governor, Hajia Asia el-Rufai, has declared that in the event of her kidnap, her husband would not pay ransom because she would prefer to die in the kidnappers’ den if it would end the menace.

She therefore said that nobody should pay ransom if the criminals should find her as a target.

The governor’s wife said Nigerians must be ready to make sacrifice to end banditry and kidnapping, in the country.

Hajia el-Rufai spoke in Kaduna yesterday when she addressed participants at a peace and security training, which was organised for women by Equal Access International (EAI).

El-Rufai’s wife, who was the guest of honour at the event, said, “Nigerians must get back their once peaceful country and women have a great role to play in achieving that.

“For as long as you continue to pay ransom, it is like you are adding kerosene to fire. You are giving bandits, kidnappers money for ammunition to continue to haunt you. We should not pay ransom. This is my personal opinion,” she said.

The group’s country director, Mr. Maaji Peters, said the training was aimed at securing Nigerian communities through the creation of civilian security.