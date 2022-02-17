Founder and chairman of PLO Lumumba Foundation, Prof Patrick Lumumba, has said Africa will get it right the day Nigeria gets it right on security and governance.

Lumumba, a former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission and director of The Kenya School of Law, said African continent is going through difficult times especially in security and governance, adding that it is unfortunate government officials don’t understand the pains being faced by people in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of Stefanos Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) working on the plight of displaced persons in Northern Nigeria, Lumumba said he can’t understand Africa with so many ministries that handle security issues now unsecured.

He said, “It is unfortunate that government still don’t understand the plight of people living at the IDPs camps. Why can’t they bring them up to give testimonies of their agony, why can’t they fix the problem,” Mulumba asked.

“This Nigeria that has great scholar and great evangelist can allow conflict to take root in our very root,” Mulumba said while decrying several IDP camps being erected in a country that should serve as a model to other African countries.

“The day Nigeria gets it right, that is the day Africa get it Right. The day Nigeria begins to govern itself well, Africa will realised it’s economic development,” Mulumba said while chiding African leaders for not speaking against the conflict in the region when they met at the AU summit.

Speaking, the president of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Hon Jonathan Asake, said his people had been the beneficiaries of the humanitarian activities of the Stefanos Foundation as a result of the consistent militia herdsmen’s attack.

“They destroyed food stuff, rape women, drive people out and take over the communities,” Asake said of the herdsmen attacks adding that the IDP are living not in an organised camps but under a dehumanising situation.

