The Sarikin Fulani of Igangan in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir, has denied conniving with kidnappers operating in the area as alleged by Mr Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

He also denied any knowledge of the killing of one Dr Aborode.

AbdulKadir who addressed a news conference in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday, said all the allegations were concocted by Sunday Igboho with the sole purpose of getting the Fulani out of Igangan and other parts of Yoruba land.

“I and my family have been living in Igangan for over 50 years without any challenge from anybody either in Igangan or any other places” AbdulKadir said.

He, therefore, called on the emirs and other traditional rulers in the 19 northern states to come to the rescue of the Fulani residents in the South- West.

He equally called on the federal government to probe the burning of his house, vehicles and the killing of seven of his men in Igangan by alleged agents of Igboho.

AbdulKadir added:” When a Fulani boy named Omomogeto reported to me that he raped someone, I told the vigilante to arrest him.

When he was arrested, I investigated the matter and discovered that he committed the offence, I handed him over to the family of the victim.

Also, a young lady was raped by an indigene of Igangan last year to the extent that the young lady died in Igangan, nothing was done to the man who raped the young lady.

“ There was no case of farm destruction reported to me that I will not send people to go and look at the farm that was destroyed. If I discover that it’s true, I will order the Fulani to pay money to the farmers; i.e the Agoro family in Igangan and many more. I have a record where I’m recording the issues affecting the farmers.

“On the issue of the killing of one Dr Aborode, I don’t know anything about it. Where Dr Aborode was killed is very far from my village.

It’s about two hours drive to my village; you will pass through Igangan town before you get to where I am.”

Meanwhile, A former governor of Jigawa State and one-time minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido has criticised the minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige among others of not defending the Fulani in their regions describing their action as hypocritical and unpatriotic.

Speaking to select journalists in Kano yesterday, Lamido said what the pillars of APC have done by remaining silent over the threat against the Fulani is a clear testimony of lack of concern on the plights of President Muhammadu Buhari’s race.