The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Barrister Ifeanyichukwu Nweze has called on the Igbos to play leading role in the Nigerian project for them to take their rightful place in the country.

Nweze who described the Igbos as great and enterprising people, said that the race should address the issue of marginalisation in a constructive way than fighting or killing people. He stated this after a thanksgiving service to mark his appointment as a Notary Public by the Supreme Court, and for his recent election as the president of Ohanaeze in the Federal Capital Territory, which also comprises all the northern states in the country.

“NdIgbo are big partners in Nigerian Project, and because we are big partner in the Nigerian project, the time is now for us to take our rightful place and to show the stuff we are made of. Some time people

say marginalisation, yes, there is marginalisation but you have to address it in a constructive way, it’s not by fighting, it’s not by killing people. What do we need to do? We need to galvanize our place, galvanize our people, then come out en mass and vote,” he said.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is a good government has taken upon itself to reconcile Nigerians so that the country can move forward. He said that what he intends to do, as president of Ohanaeze in the FCT, is to bring peace by reconciling the Igbos with every other people in the territory.

On reconciliation of various factions of the association in the FCT, Barrister Nweze said there are no factions, rather what “we have is genuine Ohanaeze and illegality.

But we are not going to dwell in the illegality, reason being that these are our brothers.”

“We have given room for them to come and they will be absorbed properly; anything they want to contribute they can still contribute but making the Ohanaeze a business enterprise is what we are no longer going to allow,” he insisted.