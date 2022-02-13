The palatial palace of HRM. Amb. Dr. Igwe Ochendu A. Chukwudi, Eze Ado-Karu in collaboration with the entire Igbo community has conferred on Prof. Chris O. Ifediora, a chieftaincy title of “Chizitelu 1 of Nigeria.”

The title, meaning “God sent,” was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life.

Ifediora, who is the president, OCI foundation, was found worthy of the honour for his immense contributions in the progress, development and advancement of humanity, health and social empowerment in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Igwe Ochendu stated that according to the provisions of the constitution of the Igbo community, Ifediora is “worthy of the title.”

In his response, Ifediora expressed his profound appreciation for the honour, promised to support the community and bring his international experience to bear in their affairs.

The event was a gathering of dignitaries from all walks of life which include, Pst. Morris Akilejike, Mr. Obinna Okoli, Chairman area 7 traders association (UTC), Senatorial aspirant, Akwanga zone, Raymond Akulo and Chairman Ndieze FCT, Chief Uche Chineke.

Others are, Chief Dr. Caroline Nwosu who came with her 102 years old mother, High Chief Iyom Nonye Josephine Ezeanya, Chief Mrs. Omowaye Osho, National President, Association of Market Traders and Leaders Council of Nigeria (AMTLCN), Eng. Monpery Zhiba who represented HE. Otunba Giwa Gbenga and a host of others.

The occasion climaxed with the unanimous appointment of High Chief, Amb. Dr. Caroline Nwosu as the National Matron of the association of market traders and leaders council of Nigeria who were decked in their imposing white uniform as they beckoned on her to come out and declare to run for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023, pledging their unflinching support for her.

