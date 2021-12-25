A pan-Igbo group, Igbo Centre for Education and Culture Advancement (IGBOCECA) has hailed the federal government’s intervention and diplomacy in resolving the recent face-off between Air Peace and Dubai government.

The group noted that although it had earlier risen in protest over the series of events that suggested that the current administration did not have the interest of Igbos at heart, however, the events of the last few weeks had prompted a deeper reflection and review of its position.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the executive director, IGBOCECA, Abel Onyemechi, said in an unprecedented show of professionalism the director-general of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu and the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, refused to give in to the intimidation but insisted that the right things must be done and the Bilateral Air Services Agreement signed by both countries be respected.

As a Nigerian, Onyemechi said he was more proud of the country, adding that the minister of aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had rekindled hope in the strength and importance of the country.

‘’More importantly, as an Igbo man, I now see a government willing to go to any extent to protect a fellow Igbo man.

‘’Unlike in the past when our businessmen and women are being made to feel like orphans, the events of the past few weeks have shown that we have a government that cares and is willing to stand by its people,’’ he said.

