Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has dismissed the claim by the spokesman of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that neither the group nor its president, Prof. Madumere Chika was in existence and Insisted for the extradition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In the statement by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, CSEPNND, dismissed the demand of Emma Powerful for their identity and their villages, saying they would not hearken to that given what IPOB is known for.

Rather, the Igbo professionals’ group which said its president was not only a well known academic scholar with many academic works proven to his records but also that it has its headquarters in Awka, Anambra State, challenged IPOB and its spokesman to a live press conference on same date and time.

CSEPNND, in a statement, said the claim by IPOB that it was not only a creation of the Department of State Service but also fake and nonexistent, was laughable, saying IPOB’s action was diversionary, asking it to leave Nigeria’s highly treasured secret police alone.

According to the Igbo professionals’ group, the intention of the proscribed organisation was aimed at harming its famous president, his family and community hence wouldn’t succumb to the request but the group which rather claimed that there was no human being bearing Emma Powerful anywhere in the whole world, challenged IPOB and its spokesman to a live press conference for identity revelation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a watery, and uncoordinated response to our call on the Nigerian authorities to request the extradition of Mr Nnamdi Kanu, from one inconsequential and pseudo character-so-called Emma Powerful, the acclaimed spokesman for the proscribed terrorist group known as Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB which Mr Kanu leads.

“In its response to our call for the repatriation of the IPOB fugitive leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the terrorists’ image launder did not only refer to our group as being the creation of the Department of State State Service (DSS)but also being a fake,non existing one.

The group added:” We hasten to state here that the IPOB’s response through the nonexisting Emma Powerful is diversionary with intent to blackmail our highly treasured DSS and the Nigerian state from doing the needful on Mr Kanu’s repatriation.

CSEPNND said:”For the knowledge of IPOB and the miscreants that throng its fold as members, we wish to inform them that we are a legitimate and independent non-violent group of Igbo professionals with our head office in Awka, in Anambra State, Nigeria.”

“We are duly incorporated with all the relevant bodies in Nigeria and have been operating since 2014.

According to the Igbo professionals’ group, “We are not surprised of their claims as we have noticed overtime that it is the style of the proscribed IPOB to question the credibility or otherwise of anyone or group that speaks truth against them.”

“However, we wish to put on record that we are not a creation of DSS and cannot be. Rather, we are a creation of one Nigeria and good conscience. Also, we are a creation of Igbos who have paid their full dues in Nigeria and are pushing for better deals for their people,”CSEPNND explained.

CSEPNND reiterated its position that Nnamdi Kanu be immediately extradited to Nigeria to face his trial over alleged treason.

“Let it be clear again, that we denounce Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorist group. Kanu and his bunch of misinformed youths cannot speak for or lead the Igbo nation. We reiterate our demand for the repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria to face his criminal trial,” it