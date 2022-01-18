A group under the aegis of Igbo Support Group for United Nigeria (IGUN) has expressed its support for Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State for president in 2023.

The group communicated its readiness to support Fayemi in a statement signed by its Convener, Hon. Mba Onwukwe.

Onwukwe insisted that Nigeria though weighed down by myriad of challenges occasioned by insecurity and ethnic sentiments, the country needs a leader who has what it takes to reunify the country.

The convener of IGUN also said Nigeria is not in lack of leaders to redeem it from its present crisis.

Onwukwe also emphasised the developmental efforts of the Governor in Ekiti State with lean resources at his disposal, saying he relies on his know how in Governance.

His words, “Having seen the turn of event, we the members of Igbo Support Group for United Nigeria (IGUN), sincerely seek a Nigeria where justice, equity and fair play reign supreme.

“For 2023, going by the gentleman agreement, Nigeria should look forward to a Nigerian President from the South. Going by our belief in Nigeria as an indivisible entity, we shall not fail to fight to restore a Nigeria of Collective dream.”

The group stressed that Governor Fayemi has the needed temperament and requisite credentials to lead Nigeria out of the woods and build from where President Muhammadu Buhari stops.

“We believe Mr President has done well in the area of infrastructures, security though we still a huge challenge. We believe that Fayemi can fill the gap when the time comes.

“As the Governor of Ekiti State, he has given a good account of himself in Governance, development laced with Knowledge economy. He achieved appreciable development in the state with meager resources at his disposal.

“As the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, he has shown leadership and we cannot afford to keep such a star under the bushel because all we seek is the fix Nigeria.

“We have looked around and we are confident that we can achieve this dream. He is detribalised with unimpeachable character. For us as Igbo group, he has never hidden his love for Igbo and belief that if their inputs are ploughed into the strategic sectors of the economy, Nigeria will be healed.

“We are not supporting him on nothing because we have structures in every nook and cranny of the South East and beyond. We shall deploy our people when the chips are down,” he said.