KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The representative of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Uko Nkole has joined forces with advocates of president of Igbo extraction in 2023, saying the time will be apt and timely.

Nkole spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, adding, however, that the agitation should be removed from the realm of geopolitical, tribal, and religious sentiment for it to sail through.

He said the project should not be seen as a South East geopolitical zone affair alone as some of the advocates think it should be, but as a collective enterprise for every Nigerian to further deepen the county’s democracy.

The lawmaker, who further argued that no Nigerian president has ever emerged on those sentiments, appealed for a collaboration and concerted efforts by every section and interests in the country to make it come through.

“Emergence of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in the year will go along way to give the people a sense of belonging as well as heal them of many injuries and marginalization,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member said.

Giving account of his almost six-years tour of duty at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, the member of many committees said he has used the opportunity to bring many turnaround in the constituency.

“Beside infrastructure development, I have done reasonably well in providing improved health facilities and services, education, agriculture, water and electricity projects, and skills acquisition and empowerment programmes.

According to Nkole, who maintained that his greatest satisfaction from the stay comes from the 200 people he has secured employments for at the federal level, added that he still has more in the pipeline for the constituents.

He expressed dismay with the degeneration of security in the country, which he said calls for concern by every stakeholder, urging both President Muhammadu Buhari and the security chiefs to do more immediately to stem

The representative noted with concern the surge in the second wave of COVID-19, maintaining that the constituents should as a matter of urgency engage in the contain measures to avoid its spread and consequences.

Nkole said he has been having a robust relationship with every member of the Assembly from Abia North Senatorial District irrespective of their different political parties to attract developments to the constituency.

The only PDP member out of the three in the district said it was one of such collaborations that secured the ongoing rehabilitation of the dilapidated Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia-Arochukwu road project, which many past administrations had failed to address.