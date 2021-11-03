Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, Comrade Victor Ndukwe has said that emergence of Nigeria’s president of South East extraction would end Igbo’s cry of marginalisation.

Ndukwe stated this when the leadership of the state Association of Professional Photographers paid him an advocacy visit in his office at the NUJ Press Centre in the state capital, Umuahia.

He said such development would not only restore the hope of the people and give them a sense of belonging “in the Nigeria project, but would also go a long way to end their agitations against the situation.”

Ndukwe, who used the forum to commend members of the union for the successful conduct of its 7th Triennial National Delegates Conference in the state, said the country has a lot to learn from the exercise.

He assured the association of the partnership of the council especially during the second edition of their photo festival scheduled for the end of the month and appealed to the members to work according to the ethics of their profession.

Earlier, the president of the association, Mr. E.C. Dende, said they came to felicitate with Ndukwe for emerging as the new chairman of the council and the re-election of Comrade Chris Isiguzo, an indigene of the state as president of the union during the conference.

Dende extended their invitation to the council to the event, which he explained would feature the setting up of a 21st Century photographic villa in the state and commended the council for the audience.