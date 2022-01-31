Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has said giving the South East opportunity to produce the president of Nigeria will stop the agitation for Biafra.

Ohuabunwa said if he emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria would be more united than ever.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Akure, the Ondo State capital, after meeting with members of the New Nigeria Group and a courtesy visit to the state chapter of PDP at the weekend, Ohuabunwa said if a South Easterner gets to the presidency he would not actualise Biafra Republic and break Nigeria.

While reiterating that the people of the zone love a united Nigeria than any other regions, he lamented that the 1967 civil war was a distorted history against the Igbo and the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohuabunwa recounted that it was a case of recurring injustice, pogrom and marginalisation against the people of the zone.

He said, “The South East didn’t want to break Nigeria, the civil war was not because the South East wanted to break Nigeria. I fought in that war as a young army officer. The persons that want Nigeria together more than others are the Igbos.

“If you take all of us here, the person that wants a united Nigeria is the Igbo man; not by word of mouth but practice. Most communities in Nigeria, after the indigenous community, they are the next.

“And if they come, they don’t come with bags just to do business and go: they buy land, build houses, some get married, train their children in local names. Over time you can’t differentiate them, that is their nature,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has lampooned Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over his comments, saying he had poor understanding of Nigeria’s history.

In a statement it issued yesterday, the OYC said the statements credited to Governor Bala Mohammed that the North still had four years left based on the arrangement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) portrayed him as a northern fundamentalist and a political profiteer.

The group urged Bala to note that Nigeria’s political arrangement for equity and justice was by geo-political zone description, between the North and the South not between political parties.