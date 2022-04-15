Ahead of the Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, stakeholders, and citizens, NzukoUmunna, a global Igbo Think Tank, is set to unveil a stirring national conversation to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a Nigerian president from the South East region.

The group argued that a president of South East extraction is the fairest national consensus, Nigeria should make to the region for equity, justice, and fairness.

A statement by the spokesman of the group, Collins Steve Ugwufor, said the gathering which will be conceived as the Greater Nigerian Conference (GNC), will be a significant event geared to gather Nigerians of all persuasions and substance, the elders, opinion molders, politicians, entrepreneurs, the youths, from the north and south, west and east, to a rational dialogue on the moral force of South East’s quest for Nigerian president from their zone.

According to him, the initiatives for this consequential conference by the nonpartisan foundation, for a greater Nigeria, are to underscore the need for progressive good governance, equity in diversity, and fairness by inclusion, in the conscience of Nigeria’s politics.

He said “we are convinced that Nigeria is never better ripe for a highly marginalised South East, to earn their desire for Nigerian Presidency through such deliberate sacrifice, as a steadfast reinforcement of our common nationhood.

“We are determined by the eminence of the leading lights of this conference, in the persons of former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Senator Victor Umeh, both former chairmen of prominent national parties in Nigeria, as chairman and deputy chairman of the GNC Organizing Committee respectively, to ask Nigerians to allow the South East region to make history for one Nigeria.”

Highlighting the imperatives that make the event a necessity, the executive secretary of Nzuko Umunna, Ngozi Odumuko, noted that, at no time better than now, is best to cast the net of presidential recruitment to the South East, given the inspiring stature of men with proven capacity, competence, fitness and knowledge, eager for fair consideration to serve this country as president, the way others regions have faithfully done unhindered.

“It is our humble conviction and sober resolve that putting these worthy candidates on the table before Nigerians will make them appreciate deeply, how prepared the South East has come through, in their compelling quest to balance our political sensitivity towards a stronger union, with a brave full integration of Southeast Ndigbo.”

President of Nzuko Umunna, Senator Chris Anyanwu further said that the task before the GNC Organizing Committee is to drive home the obligation that the country, in urgent search for real nationhood, owes its greatness that true healing is achieved, when sores of history are treated intentionally, then ignored conveniently.

“We feel blessed by the kind of men and women who accepted to lead this dialogue, and gratefully indebted to all Nigerians whose passion and goodwill are persistent, that the challenges of our unity and progress as a nation, require the tenacity of faith and patience, they see in their South East brothers.

“The Greater Nigeria Conference with the theme “Together We Can” will build on the strength and determination of all lovers of peace, justice, and progress, to work better together, listen to each other more, and act selflessly in a pan Nigeria spirit to remove the yoke of South East exclusion to the highest office in their country.

The occasion which will have all Presidential aspirants from Southeast, Governors from Southeast and Southern Nigeria in attendance, will be graced by a special delegation from Ohaneze Ndigbo, South West Afenifere leaders, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum amongst others.