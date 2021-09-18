An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan yesterday granted some of the reliefs sought by Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, and ordered the federal government to pay him N20 billion as damages for breaching his fundamental rights.

According to the court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola, the money is for damages for the invasion of his residence at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

DSS operatives had on July 1, 2021 stormed Igboho’s house to arrest him. A shoot out was said to have occurred between the operatives and Igboho’s security men.

It was alleged that the DSS operatives killed two of Igboho’s men before proceeding to raid the entire residence. The security agency alleged that they recovered several arms, bloody charms and various communications devices.

Igboho, however, refuted the allegations, saying the security operatives who invaded his house did so without a search warrant.

He said; “The operatives destroyed my property, killed people and stole valuables and money.”

He added that they planted or harvested the ammunition paraded in his house to frame him, as “I protect myself with traditional powers, not with guns.”

At the resumed hearing yesterday, the court also dismissed an application filed by the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, challenging its jurisdiction to hear allegations against federal government agencies.

The three respondents in the case were the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as the first respondent; the DSS as the second and the director of DSS in Oyo State as the third.

Counsel to the AGF, Abubakar Abdullahi, had filed an application challenging the ability of a state High Court to hear the activities of the federal agencies.