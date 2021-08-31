An Oyo State High Court has extended an interim order restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting, killing, or harassing Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

At the court sitting yesterday, Justice Ladiran Akintola also extended the order stopping the DSS and AGF from freezing the accounts of the embattled activist facing trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The lead counsel for Igboho, Yomi Aliyu (SAN), who spoke with journalists after the ruling, said “The judge said the interim order of injunction should continue until September 7 when we will go back to court.”

Justice Akintola had on August 4, 2021, ordered the secret police and the AGF not to arrest Igboho or freeze his bank accounts.

Counsel for the AGF, E. Simeon, had appealed the court to vacate its earlier restraining judgement but Aliyu said he had filed for an extension of the order on August 26, 2021, therefore, the new application should not be granted.

Simeon consequently sought another adjournment for him to reply to the application as the time frame of seven days had not elapsed.

The DSS lawyer, T. Nurudeen, said he had not been served with the new processes, urging the court to adjourn the case.

Justice Akintola subsequently adjourned the case till September 7, 2021, for hearing.