Fresh facts have emerged over last Saturday’s clash between the supporters of Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho and some operatives of the Department of State Services at the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo in Osun State, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

Reports say Igboho’s supporters actually abducted an operative of the DSS, who they accused of trailing their vehicles said to be loaded with a large cache of arms at the venue of the Yoruba nation rally held in Osogbo on Saturday and at gunpoint, bundled him into their vehicle and whisked him away to a hidden location, where they pointed a gun at his head and forced him to rehearse a prepared statement to indict himself and the security agency.

Igboho’s footsoldiers were also said to have threatened to assassinate the DSS operative if he did not cooperate with them.

All these were preparatory to the recoding of the video, which later surfaced and went viral on social media on Sunday.

The video showed a middle-aged man who identified himself as Seun Olayinka detained inside a car as he was being interrogated in Yoruba language by some men.

Obviously frightened Olayinka, who was dressed in a local Ankara fabric, claimed, apparently under duress, he was sent by Federal Government and had been working as a DSS operative for six years.

He ‘confessed’ he was recording number plates of vehicles in Igboho’s convoy when his supporters apprehended him.

It was, however, learnt that a policeman in Igboho’s convoy pointed out the DSS operative to Igboho’s supporters, who immediately abducted him and frisked him away to a hidden location around the Ataoja’s palace, where they first forced him at gunpoint to confess, threatening to kill him.

Having succeded in threatening and intimidating the DSS operative into cooperating with them, they then proceeded to record his interrogation on video, which they later posted on social media.

Igboho’s supporters were also alleged to have attacked another individual they suspected to be another DSS operative inside the traditional ruler’s palace and seriously injured him.

The Yoruba nation agitator was inside the palace of the traditional ruler when some of his supporters attacked the suspected DSS operative, who they accused of harassing members of the Igboho’s group.

Within a twinkle of an eye, more of Igboho’s supporters stormed the scene and attempted to lynch officer, who had been seriously injured in the process.

The injured DSS officer was however later rescued by his colleagues and some elders at the palace of the Ataoja.

But to prevent the DSS officers from rescuing their injured colleagues, Igboho’s supporters were alleged to have fired sporadically inside the palace grounds and around Osogbo town.

An attempt by a senior DSS officer to speak with Igboho was violently resisted by the Yoruba nation agitator’s supporters, who attacked and molested all the operatives.

