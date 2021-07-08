Scores of protesters including the relatives, family members of the detained aides of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho on Wednesday stormed the major streets of Ibadan, Oyo State demanding for the release of all those arrested by security agents led by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

They visited the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Saliu Adetunji and other prominent persons in the city.

It would be recalled that some people were arrested at the house of Sunday Igboho last Thursday, and later paraded at Abuja by DSS .

The family members, relatives of the victims of the arrest, and sympathisers of Igboho did not only joined the protest, but called for the release of their kinsmen.

The family members during the protest staged at Sunday Igboho residence on Wednesday described the arrest as illegal.

The protesters who dressed in black attires, called on the DSS for the release of the arrested persons.

The family members who later moved to the Lagos/Ibadan expressway also blocked the road for some minutes.

They later moved to the Sanyo and Soka area of Ibadan, Challenge and Molete areas demanding for the immediate release of the arrested persons.