Detained Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has dragged the government of Republic of Benin before the Community Court of Justice, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja over alleged human rights violations.

Igboho asked the regional court to award him $1million as general damages for each day he had been imprisoned in the country.

After being raided at his Soka Ibadan home on July 1, 2021, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS, Igboho had attempted to escape to the Benin Republic en route to Germany but was arrested by the operatives of the Brigade Criminelle on July 19, 2021.

Through his lawyer, Tosin Ojaomo, Igbo also sought a declaration that the Republic of Benin’s actions regarding his unlawful, arbitrary arrest and detention, violated his freedom of movement, his right to an unbiased trial within a reasonable time and his dignity of the human person.

The lawyer argued that the order sought is under Article 59 of Rules of Procedure, an Expedited Procedure and Hearing, regarding the imprisonment and release of Chief Adeyemo.

Ojaomo in the application dated February 10, 2022, sought an order for the immediate and unconditional release of Igboho, along with his Nigerian passport, pending litigation and determination on damages.

Igboho’s counsel said the application is brought under Article 3(4) of the 2005 Supplementary Protocol A/SP.1/01/05, by which “the court has jurisdiction to determine (the) case of violation of human rights that occurs in any member state.”

“Article 11(1) of the 1991 Community Court of Justice Protocol (A/P.I/7/91) by which “cases may be brought before the Court by an application addressed to the Court Registry.”

The Revised Treaty of Economic Community of West African States (“ECOWAS Treaty”), Articles 56(2) and 57.

“The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the “Banjul Charter”), Articles 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 12(1), 12(2), 12(3), and 17(2).

Article 3(2)(d)(iii) of the ECOWAS Treaty, Article 2(1) of the ECOWAS Protocol A/P.1/5/79 relating to Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment, upon which Chief Adeyemo sought to escape the persecution by passing through the neighbouring Republic of Benin (“Benin”), to take refuge in Germany.

Ojaomo said that the applicant, Chief Adeyemo is a Nigerian citizen of ECOWAS, a husband, father, businessman, philanthropist, political activist, and ultimately, a lover of the Yoruba.