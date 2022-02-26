A representative of the vice president of ECOWAS Community Court of Justice yesterday said the court had not received any matter relating to the trial of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic.

Justice Dupe Atoki told newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State that the court only concerns itself with civil matters brought before it.

Benin Republic had charged the activist to court for illegal migration to the country with his wife, dubious connivance with immigration officials and attempt to cause civil unrest in the country, while the Nigerian government had also charged him for trafficking and possession of unlicensed arms and ammunition in Nigeria.

“Obviously, there’s been no complaint about Sunday Igboho before the court and from all intents and purposes, the court has no idea of who Sunday Igboho is and what’s happening to him.

“We have no clue on who or what’s happening to Sunday Igboho. Majority of leadership of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice are not Nigerians. I’m like the only Nigerian and for judicial purposes, I have no knowledge of who Sunday Igboho is or what’s his challenge. The court is only concerned with matters that have been brought before it and if a matter has not been brought before it we would just be a meddlesome interloper trying to fish out issues in public domain and we’re not teleguided by mere newspaper presentations. We don’t read newspapers for purpose of determining whether we should intervene or not,” Justice Atoki stated.

