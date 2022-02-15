Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal have announced the appointment of former Oxford United boss Ramón Díaz as the new coach of the club with immediate effect.

Diaz replaces Leonardo Jardim whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement, two days after Al Hilal’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Al Alhy in the match for third place at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 1979 FIFA U20 World Cup Golden Boot winner with eight goals and 1982 World Cup star will be coaching Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo until the end of the current season.

Ighalo played two games under Jardim, making a goalscoring debut against Al-Jazira at the Club World Cup and also started the semifinal loss to Chelsea, logging 165 minutes combined.

Diaz will be assisted by Emiliano Diaz, Daniel Ferreyra and fitness coach Diego Pereira, and the quartet will be arriving in Riyadh on Tuesday morning to start managing the team in the evening.

Other members of his backroom staff are Damian Hector, Nicolas Romanazzi and goalkeeper coach Vieira De Melo.

The Argentine football tactician is returning to Al Hilal for a second spell, having coached the four-time Asian champions from 2016-2018, leading them to the Saudi Pro League title in 2016-2020.

