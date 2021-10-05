Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has appointed the chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, as the chairman of 2021 Alaghodaro Committee.

The Alaghodaro Summit, which started in 2017 and is now in its fifth edition, is a yearly investment summit to mark the governor’s anniversary in office.

In a statement, special adviser to the governor on media projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Edo State solicitor general, Oluwole Iyamu SAN; Chief executive officer, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, Ms. Osayi Alile, and the Edo State head of service, Anthony Okungbowa.

Also on the committee are Retired Chairman, Ecobank Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; President/Group Chief Executive Officer Transcorp Plc, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo; Principal Partner, Izlaw Solicitors, Mrs. Izuma Sophia Onyenkpa and the Chief Operating Officer of AFRINVEST, Mrs. Onoise Onaghinon.