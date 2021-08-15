The Industrial & General Insurance (IGI) is set to offset its outstanding claims to its customers across the country.

To this end, the insurer has taken steps to clear its outstanding claims. Hence, IGI Plc has promised its customers who have due and substantiated claims that they will now be settled in pre-determined batches.

The new management of IGI indicated that the batching of payments takes immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said, it structured the batch-by-batch system in order to ease the processing of the claims and ensure seamless disbursement, while allowing for verification and clearance of requisite documents.

A statement from the firm and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday disclosed that, claimants have been grouped into batches and verified obligations in the surrender, maturity and other categories and are now being paid in turns.

“The initial batches have now been deployed and there is an assurance to adhere strictly to the structured approach and that each batch of claimants will be contacted as the exercise progresses,” it pointed out.

Stating that the management deeply appreciates the patience of the claimants thus far and regrets the inconvenience occasioned by the delay in payments, the insurer affirmed its capacity to meet obligations, stressing that, it paid over N1 billion as claims in the past 15 months.

IGI will continue to consolidate relationship with our partners, even as we keep faith our renewed commitment to best standards, expeditious and satisfactory service delivery, it stressed.