National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore religious extremism charges being made against the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Ali Pantami.

The group said the attacks were aimed at getting rid of the “best brains’” in the government.

In a letter addressed to Buhari on Tuesday, NYCN said the recent media report, which emanated from audio and video sermons delivered by the minister, has made some Nigerians to call for his resignation or removal by the Nigerian leader.

The letter with reference number PRES/GCFR/FGN/NYCN/01/21 drew the president’s attention to what it described as a wider plot by people with sinister motives to discredit other top federal government’s functionaries.

In the letter signed by NYCN president, Solomon Adodo, the group said, “The programme of building a digital economy for Nigeria to join the league of advanced countries of the world is a task the indefatigable Sheikh Pantami is pursuing to the delight of young people of this country.”

NYCN said the current furor emanated from the views expressed by Pantami in the distant past, lamenting that the minister’s statements had become a sinister political tool for those who are bent on looking for ways to get rid of the best brains in the current administration.

It said Pantami had unfortunately been “singled out as a major target in this subtle and sinister campaign against your government and the Nigerian State.”

The group said, “It will be very regrettable to pay any serious attention to the machinations of the enemies of the ‘Change and Next Level Agenda’ in the light of the fact that the grand plot is to fan the embers of divisions and disintegration, designed to destabilise and make mockery of your government.”