The Plateau State government has urged members of the public to ignore a social media post purportedly showing luxurious buses on fire with the caption, “Plateau Crises and Genocide Worsens As 2 Luxurious Buses Conveying Igbos Down East Were Set on Fire With 156 Passengers Inside.”

According to a statement issued in Jos, the state capital by the director press in the governor’s office, Simon Makut Macham, he described the post as fake news as no such incident happened in the State.

“This is purely the handiwork of crises merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and instigate violence and fear among the people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the security situation in Plateau State is very much under control as security personnel have been deployed to all parts of Jos to enforce the 24-hour curfew still in force as well as also ensure compliance with the dusk to dawn curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs,” he said.

He said Governor Simon Lalong has directed security agencies to track and fish out the purveyors of such fake information whose objective is to cause panic and crisis, adding that the public is also advised to desist from sharing such fake information as it can lead to unpleasant consequences for innocent persons.