Igoche Mark has been elected as the new president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Mark, who is founder of Mark D’Ball and chairman Mark Mentor Basketball Club of Abuja, polled 11 votes at the Elective Congress of the NBBF held at the package A of Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The election, which was held in line with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s directive and guidelines, also saw Osita Nwachukwu emerged as the vice president of the federation.

Chairman of the electorial committee and vice chairman of the FCT Basketball Association, Suleman Muhammed, said the election was free and fair in line with the Sports Ministry’s directive.

“I am very happy to see the election was conducted in line with Sports Ministry’s directive.The election was very free and fair,” Muhammed stated.

