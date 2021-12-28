Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) presidential hopeful, Igoche Mark, has applauded D’Tigress captain, Adaora Eleonu, for her efforts to uplift women basketball in Enugu State and to give a boost to the Girl Child, through her pet project.The US-born international basketball forward and captain of the Nigeria Women’s national team, who hails from Okpatu in Udi local government area of Enugu State, hosted a basketball camp on December 27, 2021 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

Reacting to the development, Igoche Mark praised Elonu for her kind gesture towards the development of basketball.

“I sincerely appreciate Adora Elonu for her gesture towards developing the game of basketball. She taught girls the basics of basketball and encouraged them to develop interest in the sports as a means of earning resources and attention.

“Her gesture is line with our core mandate in the New Face of Basketball,” Mark stated.

Elonu who play basketball in the United States is in Enugu for the festive season and other engagements.

