It is another exciting time players and basketball enthusiasts as the Mark D’ Ball Men Basketball Championship dunks off on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Indoor Hall of Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

It was the ladies that heralded the Mark D’Ball Championships a fortnight ago, that was won by the Nigeria Customs team after defeating hard fighting First Bank team.

The men version scheduled to start immediately was pushed forward due to the usage of the Indoor Hall for a Table Tennis tournament after the Mark D’Ball ladies had engaged the Hall.

Undoubtedly, the men’s tournament, that promises to be exciting, and would attract huge turnout.

The participating teams have been pooled into three Groups – A, B, and C; as they will take turns to play each other in a round robbin format, and it is going to be weekly – starting with Group A.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s jumpball, the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF and Initiator of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, explained that the championship is his pet project, geared towards the development of the game; and not that of the NBBF, and stated that, the federation will soon roll out developmental programmes.

“For 10 years and counting, Mark D Ball Basketball Championship has been my pet project, even before I emerged as the President of NBBF. The championship is geared towards the development of the game (Basketball). It is a mixture of sport, entertainment and rewards. The NBBF under my watch is committed to develop and expand the scope of Basketball in Nigeria.

“All stakeholders in Basketball, including the media will benefit from our programmes,” Mark stated.

The NBBF President, has promised to revive the domestic league, following the inactivity the game suffered in the last four years.

Teams in Group A consist of Gombe Bulls, Police Batons, Apa Flames, Hot Coal Ballers, Nile University Spartans and AHIP Giants. Others are Mo Heat and Safety Knights.