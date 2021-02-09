ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The inspector-general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has promoted 141,391 officers between January, 2019 till January, 2020.

This was revealed by the IGP at the decoration of seven newly promoted assistant inspectors-general of police and seven commissioners of police in Abuja yesterday.

The IGP charged the officers to deploy their wealth of experience towards curtailing the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

Adamu said: “I am convinced that all of you, newly promoted officers fit perfectly into my human capacity development vision. Let me however; remind you that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected.

“The Police leadership demands of you, higher sense of commitment to duty, and the nation expects of you exceptional display of loyalty, courage and professional competence which are needed to move the Nigeria Police and our beloved country into the next level in relation to internal security.

“I trust that you shall not fail the Nigeria Police Force, neither will you fail the nation in the critical responsibilities that your new rank shall impose on you”.

He also said “No organization can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders; neither can any organizational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process.

“This assertion is even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police force.

“This is because the increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a nation as diverse as ours require quality police managers that have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competency to effectively provide leadership”.

He added, “It in cognizance of this that I have been collaborating with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserves officers for promotion.”