By Kunle Olasanmi

There was confusion in court yesterday over the trial of a former governor of Imo State Ikedi Ohakim, when two lawyers appeared in the case from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and that of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as prosecutor.

Ohakim is standing trial over alleged threat to release nude pictures of a lady Chinyere Amuchienwa, to the public.

IGP had preferred a five-count charge against Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke for harassing the lady and threatening to release her nude photos. The arraignment of the accused persons had suffered about three adjournments since the case began.

At the last adjourned date, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, granted an application by the prosecution to serve court processes on Ohakim at his Asokoro residence and fixed March 18 for arraignment.

During the proceedings yesterday, Bagudu Sani, a counsel from the office of the AGF, announced his appearance for the prosecution.

He said: “The office of the AGF has taken over prosecution of the case from the police via a letter dated March 17, 2021.”

“The said letter has been served on the IGP and he acknowledged receipt of same,” he said.

We shall formally file the letter so that the court would take judicial notice of it,” he added.

But R.F Dimka, counsel representing the IGP, raised an objection saying that the charges were filed by the IGP.

In a short ruling, the judge ordered Sani to serve the letter on all parties in the suit. He also directed all parties to address the court on the issue by filing their written addresses.

The police have filed an application before the court seeking to withdraw the charges against the defendants.

The case has been further adjourned to April 6, 2021.