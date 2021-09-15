Inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of DSP Adeh Josephine as the new Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Before her current posting as the FCT public relations officer, Adeh was the second-in-command (strategic communications) at the Force Public Relations Department.

She was also a one-time deputy police adviser as a police attaché in New York, United States of America.

Adeh is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (ANIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

She has also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

The IGP said the appointment takes immediate effect.