The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of DSP Adeh Josephine as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

DSP Adeh before her current posting as FCT PPRO, was the 2 i/c in charge of Strategic Communications at the Force Public Relations Department.

The PPRO was also a one-time deputy police adviser as a police attaché in New York, United States of America.

DSP Josephine is an associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (ANIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

She has also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State.

The IGP said the appointment is with immediate effect.