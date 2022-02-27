The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of assistant inspector-general of police, AIG Bala Zama Senchi, as Ag. DIG department of operations, force headquarters, Abuja and DIG representing North-West Geo-political zone.

The IGP has equally ordered the redeployment of AIG Aji Ali Janga, AIG Bala Ciroma, and AIG Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed to AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), AIG federal operations (FEDOPS), and AIG Zone 7 Abuja, respectively.

The acting Force PRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the posting/redeployment of the senior officers was due to the recent vacuum occasioned by the retirement of DIG Zaki Ahmed, the DIG representing the North-West Geo-political zone and immediate past DIG in-charge of Operations, and AIG John Abang, AIG PMF, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT