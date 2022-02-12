The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, has appointed CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

CSP Adejobi, who was until his appointment, the deputy Force PRO, takes over from CP Frank Mba, who has proceeded on course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos in Plateau State.

A statement signed by the police admin officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the new Force PRO, Adejobi, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography (Combined Honours).

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

He was the police public relations officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State command from 2008 – 2016; PPRO Zone 2 headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO Lagos State police command between September, 2020 and August, 2021.

CSP Adejobi is also an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.

