The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has banned the use of unapproved uniforms or clothing by police officers while on routine operations.

The IGP expressed dismay at the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations, who have formed the habit of wearing T-shirts and face caps with inscriptions like “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “Scorpion”, and others while on duty.

The IGP also described as unacceptable, the use of unapproved apparels, noting that uniform, which is a means of identification, has been abused by these officers who engage in improper dressing.

He equally said he fears what the unwholesome practice might creates in the minds of innocent Nigerians.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP also ordered that henceforth, all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, checkpoint, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.

Consequently, the IGP has ordered that all Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the IGP X-Squad and Monitoring Unit to ensure the strict enforcement of the directive with severe sanctions for erring officers.

The IGP has equally warned that all supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate the order.

