By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has commissioned the ultramodern Nigeria Police Basic Secondary School in Abuja.

The police boss, while speaking at the event, said the project was a manifestation of the desire of his leadership to provide modern facilities for children of police personnel and citizens to access quality and basic educational opportunities towards enhancing their intellectual well-being and brightening their future all at an affordable cost.

The IGP said the initiative was part of the broad welfare programme for personnel of the Force and their families.

According to him, “It is in furtherance to this that I have been empowering and motivating the Force Education Office to expand the educational facilities of the Nigeria Police to more locations across the country and to widen their admission base.

“In line with this, between 2019-2020 we have established and successfully completed the permanent sites of Police Children School, Daura, Katsina State and Police Secondary School, Obaekwu-Ndoki, Abia State.

“In order to ensure the effective coordination of the educational activities of the Force, we have also completed the national headquarters of the Force Education Unit in Abuja. The ultra-modern complex was commissioned on 31st August, 2019. Aside this we have invested massively in the renovation, modernization, re-equipment and expansion of our existing police colleges and schools across the country.”

Meanwhile, retired Inspector General of Police, IGP Aliyu Atta has urged the management of the Nigeria Police Force to recruit community policing officers from the locals who are conversant with the environment they would work.

This, he said would enhance effective community policing currently spearheaded by the current Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

The retired IGP, who stated this at the FCT community policing sensitization campaign in Abuja, also cautioned that even though community policing is a good initiative, there is need to properly put it on check to ensure that they don’t derail.