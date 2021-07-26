The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, on Monday, kick- started the decoration of about 167 newly promoted police officers.

Speaking in Abuja while decorating the assistant inspectors-general of police, the IGP said, “this promotion exercise is a due recognition of the history of professional excellence of all the senior police officers being celebrated and the process was not only guided by the principles of seniority and merit, it was also reflective of the unblemished record of service and invaluable experience of the benefitting officers.

“At this time that the country is faced with complex security challenges, it is expedient that the Nigeria Police, being the lead agency in internal security management, is re-positioned to deal with the current dynamics of crime and future security threats.

“This process requires a deliberate manpower development policy which will identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers who will act as the strategic police managers that will drive our policing vision and give effect to our strategies that are directed at responding to such current and emerging security threats. It is in cognizance of this that human capacity development and welfare of officers are being prioritized in my broad Police leadership agenda.

“The promotion of duly deserving officers as at when due is a critical component of this agenda and it is in furtherance to this that I have since my appointment as Inspector General of Police been collaborating effectively with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers. This is a strategic police management approach that is directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police in re-dedicating themselves to the attainment of our mandate.”

The IGP further said, “I am fully convinced that all the newly promoted senior officers that are seated here fit perfectly into my human capacity development requirements and I am confident that you will deploy your wealth of experience to support my leadership mission of positively changing the policing and internal security narratives of the country, especially at this crucial time in our nation’s internal security evolution.

“In this regard, | must remind the promotees that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected. The nation expects of you a higher level of loyalty, courage and professionalism which are needed to move the Nigeria Police and indeed, the nation to the next level in relation to internal security.

“Accordingly, most of you will be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism will be optimally tested.”