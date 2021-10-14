The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, has deployed 34,587 personnel for the Anambra State gubernatorial election slated for November 6, 2021.

Speaking at a meeting with various state police commissioners and heads of formations in Abuja on Thursday, the IGP said three helicopters will also be deployed for surveillance during the poll in addition to animals and other equipment.

He also said police was collaborating with sister agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of a peaceful election in the state.

This is coming after the IGP charged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force mobile team to be apolitical in their dealings at the election.

The IGP also tasked them to ensure professionalism and inter-agency cooperation.

According to him, “I charge you to cultivate the spirit of team work and interagency cooperation, knowing that you will operate side-by-side other

sister security agencies and officials of INEC.

“Above all, you must remain apolitical while being ruthless with violent elements and illguided political thugs that may wish to test our common will to deliver a transparent and credible electoral outcome. I am confident that like other operations in which you have excelled, you will not let

the Nigeria Police and, indeed, the nation down in this critical national assignment.

“Let me re-emphasise that the repositioning of the Police Mobile Force, PMF, is one of my police leadership agenda. In this regard, the PMF under my leadership will in due course, be re-organised, adequately equipped, trained and re-oriented with the goal of re-situating it within its

original concept.

“In furtherance to this, all the squadron

Commanders shall be leaving this Conference with new sets of

operational assets which have been approved for issuance with a view

to sharpening your operational capacity.”