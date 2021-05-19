Acting inspector-general of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has flagged off a new special operational action plan code-named “Operation RP” to enhance security, maintain law and order in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the IGP launched the special operation on May 18, 2021, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu as part of efforts targeted at returning the Southeastern region to its historical pride of place where its people are known to be peaceful, tolerant, innovative, industrious and entrepreneurial.

The IGP said the special operation is to engender all-inclusive security actions to roll-back the murderous attacks, violence, proliferation of weapons and other threats to law and order occasioned by the separatist agenda being heightened by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the Southeast region.

IGP Baba said, “The activities of the group in the region have assumed an armed dimension in which important political and community leaders as well as personnel and assets of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), military and other security agencies, critical national infrastructure are being constantly targeted in clearly well-coordinated, premeditated manners.

“This is in addition to deepening inter-ethnic prejudice and intolerance, unjustifiable inter-ethnic violence and counter-violence, loss of lives and massive destruction of property,” he said.

He appreciated the individual and collective efforts of all the South East governors and other critical stakeholders in the region towards supporting the police.

in restoring security and strengthening national unity, assured that in the coming days the special operation would be extended to other parts of the South East region to confront criminal elements, take the battle to their doorsteps and re-order national values in the region. The IGP further noted: “Operation RP” will be replicated in other parts of the country, to address peculiar crimes including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, amongst others.

“The ‘Operation’ will be carried out by operatives of the Force in collaboration with the Armed Forces, the intelligence community and other sister security agencies. The personnel deployed have been charged to be civil with the law-abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements operating under any guise whatsoever who may attempt to test the collective will of the people.”

In his remarks, Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended the IGP for initiating the special operation.

He described the operation as timely, expressing hope that it will help in rejigging and re-tooling the security architecture of the South East.

