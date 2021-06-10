Nigeria Police have given out cheques worth N18.5million to eight families of police officers who died in active service.

The commissioner of police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, who handed over the cheques to the families on behalf of the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, said the initiative is part of the ‘IGP family welfare insurance Scheme’ aimed at providing assistance to families of police officers who died in active service.

He said, “IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, aimed at bringing succour to families of deceased Police Officers who died while in active service of their Fatherland.

“The aim is not only to bring succour to the families of the deceased officers but also to boost the morale of the serving officers and men of the Force.”

He urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money on feeding and education of their children and thanked the IGP for the gesture.