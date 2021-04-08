ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Usman Alkali Baba as the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

President Buhari had on Tuesday named Baba as the acting IGP following the sack of Mohammed Adamu.

Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central in the Senate June 2011 to June 2019, in a statement on Thursday, rejoiced with the new IGP, his family and the entire Police Force over the appointment.

He called on the new police boss to come up with new strategies and tactics to effectively police the country.

“With his vast experience, exposure, dedication and commitment to service of his father land, I believe the new IGP will make the president proud and the country a better place to leave. I pray to Allah to help him to succeed in tackling the acute security challenges facing the country in collaboration with other security agencies,” Marafa said adding that with effective and efficient policing, most of the security challenges bedevilling the country will be a thing of the past.

“The selection of Alkali Baba Usman as the new IGP is no doubt a good decision given his track record and achievements in his over 30 years of meritorious service. I wish him success in piloting the affairs of the force to achieving greater heights,” Marafa added.