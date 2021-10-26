The maiden edition of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Open Weightlifting Championship will hold from November 8 to 12, 2021, the organisers have announced.

The competition is being put together in collaboration with the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF).

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Police Weightlifting Association, DSP Briggs Asigoboka, said the championship is part of sporting activities the IGP Usman Alkali Baba is using to boost the moral of the force as well as restore the past glory when the Force was synonymous with producing star athletes for the country.

“The competition, IGP Open Weightlifting Championship, is the first edition and it will hold from November 8 to 12th, 2021.

“The whole essence of the competition is to boost the morale of our athletes and make them have a sense of belonging because when you have regular competitions, it will help them to keep fit and face the challenges ahead.

“That will also make them measure up with their other colleagues in councils in the country. Therefore, the competition will ensure that our people are keeping fit and that they can go for other national competitions and compete against others.

“It will also serve as an avenue for us to look at prospects for competitions within the country and internationally,” she said.

She stressed optimism that the competition would be a yearly event as it is part of the vision of the IGP which is to bring sports to the front burner in the Nigerian Police Force.

“Hopefully it will be an annual competition. The IGP has the vision to see that we have regular competitions in all the associations so that everybody will be part of it.

“Apart from that, his dream is to see how we can bring Nigeria Police sports to the front burner again so that we can begin to have people in the national team as we used to have in the past years.”