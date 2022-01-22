The inspector-general of police, Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Alabi Abiodun Sylvester to Lagos State command as the new commissioner of police in charge of the state.

The IGP also ordered the posting of Haruna Gabriel Garba and Tajudeen Akinwale Abass to Yobe and Benue State commands respectively.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the postings came on the heels of the recent promotion by the Police Service Commission, including two deputy inspectors-general of police, six assistant inspectors-general of police and 17 commissioners of police.

CP Alabi, the new commissioner of police, Lagos state command, is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of Nigerian Institute of Management.

He is also an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Sociology and a Masters Degree holder from Obafemi Awolowo University.

CP Alabi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a cadet officer.

Until his recent redeployment, he was the CP Administration, FCID Abuja.

CP Garba holds a Masters Degree in International Relations from the University of Uyo.

He was also appointed as a cadet officer in 1990 and has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the force.

Prior to his elevation to the rank of commissioner, he was the DCP SCID, Yobe State Command.

CP Abass, the new Commissioner of Police in Benue State was a DCP State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) at the Oyo and Ogun State commands respectively.