By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the re-posting of strategic and tactical commanders within the South East zone, police spokesman Force Headquarters, Frank Mba, said yesterday.

Two deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) 14 assistant commissioners of police and other mid-level officers were affected.

The IGP enjoined the people of South-East and South-South zones to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to enable them succeed in the responsibility of safeguarding them and the nation.

Meanwhile, Christopher Owolabi has been named the new commissioner of police in Anambra State.

The police spokesman said the deployment of the new commissioner was part of ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in the state and other states of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones.

He said this was ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security. CP Chris Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas, who has been redeployed to the anti-fraud section at the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

Mba said the IGP charged the new commissioner of police in Anambra State to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor.

He further charged the commissioner to re-jig the security apparatus in the state and harness the full potentials of the command (its workforce, assets and stakeholders) in advancing the collective safety of all citizens.